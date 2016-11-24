What Women Want Jaguar F-Pace

Women have spoken: the Jaguar F-PACE is the women’s preferred car of the year. The F-Pace was named ‘Supreme Winner’ at the 2016 Women’s World Car of the Year Awards. The car was also named as Women’s World SUV/Crossover of the Year.

Women’s World Car of the Year judges annually submit their personal shortlists and this year 294 cars were nominated by 17 judges from 14 countries. A master list was compiled and judges picked six category winners from the 32 cars that made the grade. They voted once more to make the Jaguar F-PACE the Supreme Winner from the six category winners.

“The awards of Supreme Winner and Best SUV/Crossover in the 2016 Women’s Car of the Year Awards is a great achievement and a true highlight in the continuing F-PACE success story,” said Fiona Pargeter, Head of Global PR Communications for Jaguar Land Rover.







“The combination of beautiful design, everyday usability and unrivalled driving experience set the F-PACE apart from the competition and is attracting new customers to the Jaguar brand worldwide,” she says.

The Jaguar F-PACE is an SUV designed and engineered to offer the agility, responsiveness and refinement all Jaguars are renowned for, together with unrivalled dynamics and everyday usability. It seats five adults in absolute comfort with generous headroom and knee room, while offering a 463-litre luggage compartment that includes a full-size spare wheel.

“We are very proud of this award as female buyers were at the heart of the F-PACE design from day one. Through customer clinics and data we ensured that we created a distinctive vehicle that would appeal to all lifestyles,” says Anna Gallagher, Senior Launch Manager for Jaguar.

“Our teams worked hard on the features that appeal to both male and female customers, to deliver the best mix of performance, design and practicality,” she says. The Jaguar F-PACE is priced from about N$800 000.