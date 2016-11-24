Uushona ready to redeem himself

Windhoek

All logistics and any possible loose ends around the Tyson Uushona vs Rafal Jackiewicz fight have been taken care of and come December 3, it will be all systems go.

Namibia’s veteran welterweight boxer Uushona is set to confront equally dangerous Polish pugilist Jackiewicz for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) welterweight title at the Windhoek Ramatex Hall on December 3.







In June this year Uushona suffered a controversial defeat against Germany’s Deniz Ilbay which saw him lose grip of the WBF title but the decision was fiercely challenged by his stable Salute Boxing Academy (SBA) and they were granted a favourable decision by the WBF, which ordered both boxers (Uushona and Ilbay) to have a rematch.

But Ilbay strangely chickened out and point-blankly refused to spend another day in the ring with the Namibian, thus leaving the WBF with no choice but to strip him of the title and make it vacant again. So on that basis, Uushona was thrown another lifeline to redeem himself but this time against Jackiewicz, who was chosen as the ideal replacement for Ilbay.

Speaking at yesterday’s press briefing in the capital, SBA executive chairman Kiriat Kamanya said all logistics around the fight are well in place and they are ready to stage a remarkable boxing bonanza.

Kamanya’s assurance that they are ready to host the fight was reverberated by the vice-chairman of the Namibia Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (NBWCB), Phillip Mwandingi, who confirmed that the academy have paid in full their sanction fees and that all their boxers’ contracts and medical documents are in place.

The 34-year-old Uushona currently boasts 34 wins, 5 losses and 1 draw from 40 fights, while his ageing opponent, aged 39, holds a patchy record of 48 wins, 15 losses and 2 draws from 65 fights. Uushona lost three of his last six fights while Jackiewicz lost four of his last six bouts.

In the main supporting bout, Lukas ‘The Demolisher’ Ndafoluma confronts Walter Dlamini of South Africa for the IBO African middleweight title. The night will also feature other top boxers such as Smokey Joe Hilongwa and Albino Felesianu among many others.

Tickets to the fight will cost N$100 for general tickets and N$500 for VIP tickets, while a table seating 10 people will go for N$20 000. Tickets are available at all Air Time City Kiosks countrywide.