Tjiuee Uanivi well on recovery path

Windhoek

Namibia’s senior rugby team the Welwitschias’ utility lock Tjiuee Uanivi is well on the mend and could soon be back in action for his Scottish club Glasgow Warriors, following a nagging shoulder injury.

The widely-adored Namibian export, who joined Warriors from South African outfit Southern Kings where he had a short loan spell, has been out of action for some weeks due to the shoulder injury which he picked up at the beginning of the current term while featuring in only his third match for the club.







Speaking to New Era Sport from his Scottish base, Uanivi confirmed that he could be back in action next month as his recovery has been amazing and went as planned.

“I have been on the sidelines for quite some time now but it’s really nothing much. I suffered a shoulder injury that laid me off for some time but luckily it did not need any operation as the damage was not so severe, hence the doctor told me to just rest it for a few weeks and rather focus on rehabilitation during that period. But in my current state I should be back by next month,” said the 25-year-old hard-tackling Namibian whose contract ends in May next year.

The versatile Namibian, who boasts an exceptional 14 international caps for his country, had previously joined the Southern Kings on a short-term loan from the Sharks. Prior to the Sharks move, Uanivi had played for French Top 14 club Brive.