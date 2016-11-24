Passat’s diesel model is finally out

The long awaited diesel model of the Volkswagen’s new Passat is finally here. Until now the new Passat, which was launched locally in October 2015, was only offered with petrol engines, but the diesel model comes with the 2.0 TDI engine.

The introduction of the 2.0 TDI with 130kW completes the model range of the eight generation Passat. Its new four-cylinder 1968 cc engine is compact, lightweight and fuel-efficient, and has been designed to deliver greater fuel economy and sporty performance.

A power output of 130kW is available from 3600 to 4000rpm, while 350 Nm of maximum torque is delivered from as low as 1500rpm, up to 3500rpm. The 6-speed DSG powered engine reaches a top speed of 228km/h, and a zero to 100km/h sprint is achieved in a respectable 8.2 seconds. Its claimed combined cycle of fuel consumption is miserly 5.0 litres per 100km.







The equipment line of the award winning, new Passat has been refreshed and restructured with the addition of new features as standard. The range is now offered in two new equipment lines, Luxury and Executive. The Luxury derivatives get LED headlights, 3-Zone Climatronic Air conditioner and Vienna Leather seats with seat heating as standard.

The range topper, Executive, has App Connect, Nappa leather seats, as well as LED headlights with dynamic cornering lights and LED daytime running lights as new standard features. Furthermore, the Executive derivative is fitted as standard with R-Line Styling Package, which adds sporty front grille; front and rear grille; side skirt, as well as 18- inch ‘Marseille’ alloy wheels.

All the derivatives are only available with DSG (6-speed for 2.0 TSI and TDI; 7-speed for 1.4 TSI) transmission.

The optional convenient and functional features have been repackaged to give customers more value. The new optional features’ packages are: Tow Package (towbar, trailer assist and park assist); Safety Package (Adaptive Cruise Control and Head-up display); Park Package (Keyless access, automatic boot, rear view camera and park assist); Park Package with Area View (keyless access, automatic boot and park assist); Luxury Package (Electric front seats, electric folding mirrors, DynAudio sound system, ambience lighting and 230V socket) and R-Line Styling Package (Luxury models).

The car is priced from about N$500 000 for the 2-litre TDI Luxury DSG, while the Executive DSG model goes a little further to about N$530 000, give or take.

The Passat model range comes standard with a 3 year/120 000 km manufacturer warranty and 5-year/100 000 km automotion maintenance plan. All models have a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty and 15 000 km service intervals.