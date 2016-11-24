NAFPU rubbishes claims of instability… Ketjijere and Kasaona resign

Windhoek

The tables have been turned as the militant Namibia Football Players Union (NAFPU) faces its sternest test of character following the surprise resignation of two of its prominent executive members.

Brave Warriors influential skipper and playmaker Stigga Ketjijere and Brave Gladiators veteran fullback Mammie Kasaona both have tendered their resignations from NAFPU with immediate effect.







Approached to shed light on his departure, Ketjijere was a bit cagey to delve deep into the details of his shock departure, but the former Amatuks midfield kingpin was quick to note that he does not wish to expose the embattled union at this point in time.

New Era Sport has it on good authority that the pair became gravely disillusioned with the union’s apparent shoddy dealings and operations which do not travel in tandem with what the players’ union advocates.

Meanwhile, the union’s secretary general Olsen Kahiriri has rubbished unsubstantiated claims that the union is not in good standing with the world’s players union governing body, FIFPro.

“We had serious administrative issues and failed to meet certain requirements but that has been fixed.

“One of those requirements was to employ a full-time secretary general and run the union like a professional institution including a solid management system,” charged a confident Kahiriri.

The outspoken unionist did however acknowledge that for the past two years the union was not operating in compliance with FIFPro requirements.

“It’s true there were a few unresolved issues with regard to the delayed installment of the human resource policy and strategic plan within the legal framework of FIFPro but when I was appointed to this position, I immediately tackled all those issues and as we speak today, NAFPU is in good standing with FIFPro”.

NAFPU receives a handsome annual grant of N$700 000 for operational costs from FIFPro. The union has a monthly expenditure of N$55 000. The money goes towards rent, administration expenditure and salaries for three full-time staff members and two consultants (legal and finance).