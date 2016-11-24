Air Namibia to increase flights to Frankfurt

Windhoek

Air Namibia has confirmed that it will increase its flights frequencies from six to seven flights per week, effective as of March 26, 2017. Previously Air Namibia operated six flights per week from July to November each year, then seven flights per week from December to June. This will change in March next year when the seven flights per week will be operated all year round.

“This action is in line with our five-year route network and schedule plan (2017 to 2021), which forms part of our 2016 approved business plan. The increase in frequency will go a long way in improving our competitiveness in the European market, increase aircraft utilisation and increase revenue, while reducing our fixed cost per unit,” said Air Namibia’s spokesman Paul Nakawa.







The Windhoek to Frankfurt route is operated using Air Namibia’s state-of-the-art Airbus A330-200. The scheduled departure and arrival times remain the same for the new frequency as for the existing flights, meaning all departures on both the Windhoek and the Frankfurt sides will be in the evenings, with early morning arrivals at each end of the route.

Using the existing commercial agreement entered into with Lufthansa, Air Namibia is able to carry passengers with a “one-stop” connection via Frankfurt to more than 62 cities in Europe.

“This makes us the best travel option for travel between Windhoek and Europe, given that we will have a flight each day of the week, year-in and year-out, the shortest journey times, convenient and most ideal departure and arrival times, on top of our multi-year award-winning services,” Nakawa added.

He said Air Namibia continues to meet and exceed customer expectations in Germany, the airline’s main source market for traffic out of the EU, as it was once again confirmed through survey results published by Manager Magazin.

“In this survey, more than 8 000 passengers evaluated comfort and service excellence of all airlines operating within, out of and into Germany, who travelled over the last 24 months. In the total rankings results for Best Airline, Air Namibia appears as number 17 (out of several hundred airlines).

“We performed well in the categories for in-flight services in economy class (ninth place is very good), onboard services (fifth place, which is excellent), as well as second best airline for (economy class) travel to Africa,” said Nakawa.