SPWC builds centre to uplift rural women

Omuzuwahauwanga

Swapo Party Women’s Council (SPWC) is constructing a women’s centre at Omuthima wakalunga in Ruacana in the Omusati Region.

Omuthima wakalunga is a deep hole suspected to have been caused by a volcano eruption that occurred ages ago, according to elders, such as Bishop Cleopas Dumeni.







Speaking to New Era on Saturday, Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana said they found a very unique and attractive place and considered it necessary to develop it so as to improve the quality of life of the local community, particularly women.

“We’re developing it to be a development centre for tourism purposes, accommodation, to train people and for community upliftment programmes,” Ithana said.

The community will try to improve their personal circumstances by undergoing training in various programmes as soon as construction is completed.

Ithana said that the programme was funded by Centre for Resource and Transformation (CERET). She said she was highly impressed with the progress made to date and hoped it would be completed shortly.

“We thank CERET, a non-governmental organisation that helps those who need financial help, as with this project,” said the minister.

Omuzuwahauwanga village has no other ongoing project activities and she was hopeful that the project upon completion would help keep the locals busy with productive activities.

Iivula-Ithana further urged the local people to take such projects seriously and to use them to uplift themselves.

Retired Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Namibia Dumeni said the place is of historical significance, especially to the younger generation.

“This is a very nice place to develop and I am thankful for those that came up with this brilliant idea, because it is going to help our people to obtain training in different skills,” he said.