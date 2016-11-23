Mineworkers devastated by loss of leader

Windhoek

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) was yesterday mourning the sudden loss of its president, who died on Monday night in a car crash on the road between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo.

MUN leaders said they were looking forward to Raimo Hausiku, the late president of Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN), taking forward the struggle of the working class before he was abruptly killed in a devastating car crash.







“The untimely loss of Hausiku is a tragic loss, not only to his family, but to his colleagues, friends and the country at large,” Ismael Kasuto, the president of the NUNW federation said yesterday.

“We have been devastated by the ordeal that we still need to come to terms with. We shall miss his exemplary leadership morals. May his soul rest in peace,” Kasuto said.

General secretary of MUN Ebben Zarondo described Hausiku as a dedicated, hardworking, persuasive and friendly young leader, who always strived for the best. “We will surely miss him,” said Zarondo, adding that Hausiku died while on an assignment to defend workers’ rights.

At the time of the crash the late Hausiku, aged 35, was travelling with MUN vice-secretary for the western region Regina Nambahu and union driver Gerson Tjipueja, who both miraculously survived the dreadful accident.

According to Zarondo, the car in which Hausiku was travelling struck a kudu at around 20h30 about 70 kilometres outside Otjiwarongo.

Hausiku reportedly died at the scene of the crash.

He leaves behind his wife, Loide, and three children.

Hausiku was elected as MUN president in October 2015, replacing then MUN president Ismael Kasuto, who was elected as NUNW president.

Previously Hausiku had represented mine workers as the branch organiser of the MUN at Rössing Uranium Mine.

He died, as his comrades noted, while on a mission to defend and advance the rights of mineworkers in Namibia.