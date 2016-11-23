Getting ready for the ‘Liggies Fees’

LÜDERITZ

Hard work, commitment and perseverance are the characteristics that earned Grade 7 learner at the Diaz Primary School Abraham Shipena, the Dux award for 2016.

The school held its awards ceremony last Saturday when Shipena was awarded the Dux learner award for seniors, while Victorina Ipumbu, a Grade 3 learner was awarded Dux learner award for the juniors. Both received N$750 in prize moneys donated by Marco Fishing Company.







Selma Absalom won the Sportswoman of the Year award, while Gebhard Nakanyala walked away with two awards, as Sportsman of the Year and the Best Performer in Grade 6 ,while Rebeka Heelu was awarded a prize as the Best Performer in Grade 7.

Seven learners, who performed well in Grade 1-7 each received N$250 from the Marco Fishing as well.

School principal Bendos Garoëb encouraged the learners who did not win this year to work harder next year and urged parents not to compare learners by blaming them for not doing well, but to rather motivate them to do better.

He applauded the sponsors, including NovaNam, Seafower, Blomeha Fishing, Marco Fishing and FNB. Some of the sponsors have been helping the school throughout the year by providing fish for the school feeding programme.

Kalahari schools circuit inspector Constance Wantenaar, speaking on behalf of //Karas director of education Johannes //Hoeseb, encouraged the learners to do the right thing by studying harder and to enjoy their education.

She reminded the Grade 7 learners who will be going to Grade 8 next year that hard work pays off and to remain focused on their studies.

“As from next year, the learners will be confronted with lots of challenges, their circle of friends will change and they will have to make the right choices that will benefit their future,” Wantenaar advised.