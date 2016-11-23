Former United fullback Wes Brown in awe of Nyambe

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has heaped praise on his Namibian teammate at Blackburn Rovers, Ryan Simasiku Nyambe, saying he is one of the youngsters who would give manager Owen Coyle selection headaches.

Nyambe, a regular in the Rovers reserve side, made his first team debut on Saturday against Brentford, coming on as a 77th minute substitute for man of the match Danny Graham.

The young right back – who turns 19 next month – helped maintain his team’s 3-2 lead until the final whistle, after which Brown, a Champions League winner with United, uttered some kind words for the Katima Mulilo-born fullback.







“I have played with Ryan and Scott [Wharton] quite a bit in the reserves and they have been fantastic,” Brown said.

“They are two of the young lads that will be knocking on the door to playing regularly and not just getting into the squad.”

Asked if he felt the trio, including Darragh Lenihan, could cut it in the topflight league, Brown said: “I don’t see why not – they have got to stay focussed and keep doing what they are doing.”

“They are playing well and you have to keep the same attitude. Playing your first few games is just the start of it – you still have to improve and get better. The gaffer has great confidence to put them in and I am sure there is more to come from them.”

Victory on Saturday was a major boost for the 1995 English Premier League champions, who currently languish in the relegation zone of the Championship, England’s second tier division.