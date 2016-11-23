ChiNamibia invites children for a cultural exchange visit to Zim

WINDHOEK

Children of Namibia (Chi Namibia) is inviting all the local children between the ages of nine and 25 years old to participate in a cultural exchange programme.

Those interested must register before December 2.

The programme is taking place in Domboshava in Zimbabwe from December 7 to 19, where children from different countries are expected to learn different cultural dances and ways of life.







Close to 30 children from Namibia have been invited to register. Interested children are expected to bring along a declaration by their parents; a copy of a parent’s ID; a full birth certificate; copy of a passport and they should be injected for yellow fever ten days before the closing date.

Chi Namibia co-founder Kapena Vetira says there are two intakes, as they need ten school learners between 16 and 25 years, and 20 children aged 9-15.

The event will bring together close to 350 children from Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Uganda and South Africa, who will attend a two-week workshop to learn about the different cultures from each country, different food types, languages, cultural beliefs and norms, different folk tales and music.

“This will be an incredible opportunity for Namibia to participate and learn, as well as to share our culture,” says Vetira.

Chi Namibia has a record of taking children to other African countries since 2013 and for them it has become a culture. Parents who want their children to take part in this programme can contact Vetira at

081-3005673.