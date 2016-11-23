Children to celebrate African culture

WINDHOEK

The Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) in partnership with ChiNamibia will be hosting the Children’s Art and Cultural Festival and Kids Market next Saturday at FNCC Terraces and Gallery.

The festival will celebrate African culture and arts, through dance, poetry, song, theater and storytelling for young people. The festival is intended to give children from different countries a platform to interact with one another and to learn different cultures.







For the third time, ChiNamibia is celebrating the children festival this year and children from Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia will be displaying their cultures.

Children, aged eight to 16 years, can book stalls for N$100 (non-refundable).

Registration forms are obtainable from the FNCC reception desk until November 25 and must be handed in at the FNCC reception on 118 Robert Mugabe Avenue. Tickets for the festival are available at FNCC for N$30 and children aged five and below will enter free. Contact Nicolas at library@fncc.org.na or on Tel. 061-387330 for more information.