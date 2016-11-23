Bumper multi-sports festival awaits Tsumkwe

Windhoek

It’s that time of the year again as the !Kung Traditional Authority in conjunction with the Ndeuli Hamutumwa Trust is to play host to the second edition of the annual sports festival.

The gathering honours late Chief John Arnold in recognition of his work whilst steering the ship of the traditional authority.







The three-day sporting festival is slated for December 2 at Omatako, Tsumkwe Constituency in the vast Otjozondjupa Region under the theme “Empowering Youth Through Sports”.

The yearly Chief John Arnold Sport Festival focuses primarily on football and netball disciplines and promises to attract teams from all over the constituency, while participants from the military base in Grootfontein district are also expected to enter.

More than 800 youths from that neck of the woods are expected to converge in Tsumkwe to pip their skills against each other.

According to the organizers of the gathering, the event is aimed at promoting sport as an alternative activity that could potentially alleviate social ills such as alcohol and drug abuse through advocating sports awareness.

The ultimate objective of the gathering is to target the embrace of diversity whilst building friendship among the youth and inhabitants of Tsumkwe.