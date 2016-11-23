Beach Volleyball Bash starts on December 17

Windhoek

The Bank Windhoek Beach Bash Volleyball tourney will take place at Long Beach on December 17.

The Beach Bash has become a popular entertainment event on the coastal festive calendar and this year Bank Windhoek came on board as sponsor of the beach volleyball competition that forms part of the event.

So far, 16 teams have shown interest in the competition, including particpants from the Far North Volleyball Association, Cape Town, and local teams from Windhoek, as well as hosts Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, who will be competing for the N$35 000 in prize money at stake.







First place winners will take home N$20 000, with runner-up receiving N$10 000 while the third placed finishers will be consoled with an amount of N$5 000. Mixed teams of four A-side may enter with a maximum of six players per team. Players will not be allowed to swap between teams during the day.

The general access team entry fee is N$750 in order to allow a maximum of six players per team into the event, including six general access Beach Bash party passes. The VIP Team entry fee will be N$1 250 for a maximum of six players, including six VIP Beach Bash party passes.

All participating teams must complete an entry form and pay the team entry fee to Namib Rage Events CC by electronic transfer and email proof of payment before participation is confirmed. The deadline for entries is December 14.

“Beach Bash Volleyball has been a highlight on the volleyball calendar for the past couple of years and we at Bank Windhoek are proud to be associated with such a well-organised event,” said Bank Windhoek’s Jacquil Pack, before adding that the financial giant looks forward to a tournament of excellent standard.

For more information or to obtain an entry form, please contact James Verrinder on 081-455 4571 or send an email to j.verrinder@gmail.com.

Last year’s winners were :

1st – Timeout Beach Volleyball Academy

2nd – Flat Cap Warriors

3rd – Desert Warriors