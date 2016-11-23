Axe murder suspect denied bail

Rundu

Twenty-three-year-old Moses Murangi, who reportedly hacked a 78-year-old male pensioner to death at Mpungu village over the past weekend was denied bail in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court today.

He appeared on two charges, including assault with intent to do grievous body harm after he initially attacked the deceased pensioner’s grandchildren, as well as a charge of murder for allegedly taking the old man’s life.







Murangi was arrested on Sunday evening after he was reported to the police that he allegedly hacked Hamutenya Eino Siyukufeni, 78, to death with a traditional axe by striking him on the back of the neck and in the face with the axe on Saturday evening at about 19h00 at Mpungu village in Kavango West.

Murangi’s case was remanded to February 13 for further investigations and for him to acquire he services of a legal aid lawyer. He has to remain in custody until the case is heard, as the State objected to the granting of bail on account of the seriousness of the charges.

Murangi appeared before Magistrate Desmond Beukes. Steven Haradoeb prosecuted.