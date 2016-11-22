Winning Edge shows contenders a muddy pair of hooves

Rehoboth

As widely expected, the annual Angermund Horseracing gathering proved a huge success, as new horses made their presence felt at the Rehoboth Turf Club over the past weekend.

A decent field of horses and their respective jockeys lined up in searing heat to grill each other in the various race categories.







But new kid on the block, Winning Edge from the reputable Daniel Beukes Beutista racing stable, was the main centre of attraction. The much-adored seven-year old horse galloped his way to first place in the grueling 1800-metre

sprint in the A-division, in the process leaving both Mai Thaiga of Kariko and Castle Rock owned by CFD Syndicate to pick up the prices for 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

Mere hours later, the young South African-reared thoroughbred, Winning Edge, returned to the track to claim a well-deserved second place in the shorter 1000-metre D-division.

The next and final race of the current racing season, the Champion of Champions, will be held in the Cattle Country at Gobabis on December 3 and promises to deliver some top racing action on the day.