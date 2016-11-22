Tsumeb businessman robbed at gunpoint

Ongwediva

The owner of Makalani Hotel in Tsumeb was robbed at gunpoint of a substantial amount of cash and jewelry at his home at the town on Friday by three unknown men.

Police Crime Coordinator in Oshikoto Region Naomi Katjiwa said the 74-year-old Zoganas Periklis Konstantinos was allegedly robbed off R1 000, U$700, €2 500, N$36 000, a 9mm pistol, a necklace and a ring.







According to the police, three male suspects entered Konstantinos’ house, held him at gunpoint and demanded money and diamonds. In the process he was slapped and beaten with fists. The suspects also used the complainant’s vest to stop up his mouth, while his hands were tied with shoelaces.

Konstantinos was alone at home at the time of the assault and robbery.

No arrest has yet been made in connection with the case, but police investigations into the matter are said to be ongoing.