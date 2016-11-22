Relocated residents want proper infrastructure

Ongwediva

Residents of Ombili location in Eenhana have appealed to the town council to install water, electricity and ablution infrastructure and facilities at Ekolola before they are relocated to the site.

About 500 residents are expected to be relocated from Ombili to Ekolola location at Eenhana to pave way for development.







The relocation is said to have started last Friday, however the community is appealing to the town council to install all necessary infrastructure before they are relocated.

“The place is just too dark and not safe, we need electricity. Our children are also in danger because there are ditches around,” lamented a concerned community member.

Public relations officer at the town Paulo Shilongo dismissed allegations that there is no water infrastructure.

Shilongo said water infrastructure has already been installed. However, other services will be installed with time depending on the availability of funds.

“We are aware of the community’s demands, but all the services cannot be installed at once because it is costly. But we will do it step by step depending on the availability of funds,” assured Shilongo.

He said discussions are ongoing to determine the methodology to be used to electrify the area.

Council is weighing options and has requested Nored to put up street lamps or extend the power line from Oukango location.

Shilongo said the town council would also consult the relevant authority to put up a police station at the location as requested by the community.

The public relations officer appealed to the public to be patient as council attends to their concerns.

Ombili location, from where the people are being relocated, is envisaged to become a business area.

Some of the plots at Ombili are already allocated business plots, hence the urgency of relocation.

Shilongo told New Era the relocation will be temporary and the current occupants will be given first priority to buy plots in future.