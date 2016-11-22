Pensioner, 78, hacked to death with axe

Rundu

The police in Kavango West have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the fatal hacking to death of a pensioner.

The suspect reportedly hacked the pensioner to death with a traditional axe by striking him with the axe on the back of the neck and in the face on Saturday evening at about 19h00 at Mpungu village in Kavango West. The murdered pensioner has since been identified as 78-year-old male Hamutenya Eino Siyukufeni.







It was reported by the police that the pensioner heard his grandchildren calling for help and when he ran outside holding the traditional axe to see what was happening he found the suspect beating one of his grandchildren with a stick.

The pensioner then tried to intervene to stop the assault, but the suspect reportedly disarmed the elderly man and hacked him several times with his own axe.

“He wanted to stop the suspect, who turned to him and grabbed the traditional axe [and killed him], the police said.”

“The 23-year-old suspect was on the run since the incident on Saturday evening, but we were able to arrest him at Wini village (not very far from Mpungu) with the help of the community, who located him and informed us,” said Kavango West regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Uaakisa Ndjavera, who confirmed the fatality on Monday.

The murder suspect is expected to appear in court today.

“We thank the Mpungu Constituency community and Councillor Titus Shiudifonya for assisting us to apprehend the culprit much faster. That’s the way to go.

“The community must work with the police to bring such people to book and we will make our society a better place,” Ndjavera added.