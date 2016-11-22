Ongwediva All Stars win Dr Iithete Super Cup

Ongwediva

The fired-up Ongwediva All Stars Football Club easily waltzed past a hapless eternal rivals Ongwediva Medipark to claim the maiden edition of the annual Dr Iithete Super Cup at Valombola Vocational stadium on Sunday.

Medipark came into the final as firm favourites having thrashed Trustco by three unanswered goals in the semifinal.

The team showed hunger and were determined to claim the coveted trophy, displaying their customary tiki-taka football notably in the middle of the park.







However, the All Stars gave their much fancied opponents a good run for their money with stubborn defensive work that kept the usually ruthless Medipark strike force at bay in the opening half.

As the match wore on, tempers started to flare with flying tackles decorating an otherwise entertaining encounter where most of the play was restricted in the middle of the park.

All stars thought they had taken a well-deserved lead when Mathas Muyoba found himself in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper, but the agile shot stopper was equal to the task as he saved his effort to keep the scoreline 0-0 at halftime.

Ongwediva All Stars came back with guns blazing after the restart by controlling much of the action and keeping the Medipark rearguard quite busy.

With neither team finding the back of the net in regulation time – the outcome had to be decided through the dreaded penalty shootout to determine the overall winner.

George Simasiku’s final spot kick sent the VTC ground into raptures as Medipark only managed to succeed once during their attempts from five spot kicks. All Stars scooped a cash prize of N$2000, a floating trophy and gold medals.

Elsewhere, the popular Ongwediva Medipark social league winners UNAM engineering staff found the going tough after they failed to clear the first hurdle in the tourney.

The team endured an unexpected exit at the hands of Standard Bank – going down 4-3 on penalties. The defeat came just few weeks after they were crowned champions of the social league.

Trustco could not negotiate their way past Medipark in the first round after they were humiliated 3-0 whilst Old Mutual stumbled in the opening round against Ongwediva All Stars .

Speaking on behalf of Ongwediva Medipark, managing director Dr Tshali Iithete said Medipark is involved with many social responsibilities within the community where it operates.

“Apart from sport, we have numerous other outreach programmes to enhance the living standard of people because we strongly believe sport has the potential and power to keep communities healthy and productive, as a healthy mind produces healthy bodies.”

He urged athletes to remain focused and committed to sport while maintaining good discipline at all times.

At the end of the tourney, UNAM Engineering staff team were crowned Medipark 2016 champions with a cash prize of N$4 000.

Medipark claimed 2nd position as league runners-up taking home a cash prize of N$2 000 with Old Mutual taking home N$1 000 as consolation for their bronze medal.