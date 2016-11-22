MUN president dies in car accident

Mineworkers Union of Namibia president Raimo Hausiku died last night in a car accident on the road between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo. According to the union’s secretary general Eben Zarondo the car in which Hausiku was travelling hit a kudu last night at around 20:30. The accident took place about 70 kilometres before Otjiwarongo. He died on the spot. Zarondo said Hausiku was traveling with the union’s vice-secretary for the Western Region Regina Nambahu and the union driver Gerson Tjipueja who both survived the accident. Hausiku was 35-years.

