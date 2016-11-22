187 houses to be constructed in Katima

Katima Mulilo

The Katima Mulilo Town Council in a private-public partnership with Shikuh Investments is set to construct about 187 houses in the next 18 months.

This was revealed by the town council during the ground-breaking ceremony at Cowboy Ext 21. The construction of houses is set to commence immediately.







The town council awarded 187 erven to Shikuh Investments to construct houses for middle-income earners. The one-bedroom to three-bedroom houses with a garage as optional will range in price from N$630 000 to N$790 000.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony yesterday, the mayor of Katima Mulilo, Georgina Mwiya-Simataa, said the town council is committed to ensuring residents are provided with decent housing.

“This is just one of Katima Mulilo’s plans and we intend to venture into many more, therefore our business community/investors are invited to work with us in terms of developing our beautiful town,” she said.

Mwiya-Simataa also called on residents to start building permanent structures.

“Let me also take this opportunity to request and encourage those that are able that it’s about time we moved ahead by building permanent structures. It may seem expensive but once built they are there to stay for good,” she said.

Zambezi Governor Lawrence Sampofu who was present at the event encouraged residents to do away with land grabbing and wait their turn to be awarded a plot.