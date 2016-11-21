Swimming series aims to groom swimmers

Windhoek

The Bank Windhoek long course swimming series, which started in October this year, will finish in April next year.

Bank Windhoek is sponsoring the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU) with an amount of N$110 000 for the fourth consecutive year for the hosting of the long course swimming gala season, with the ultimate aim of grooming swimmers to compete at regional and international level.

The long course (50m) season includes ten galas and a five-day Bank Windhoek Namibia National Long Course Swimming Championship.







NASU, which has been operating since the 1950’s, is recognized as the national association responsible for swimming and is an affiliate of the Federation Internationale de Nation (FINA), Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) and the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC).

“Bank Windhoek is proud to be associated with the Namibia Swimming Union as swimming continues to be one of the sports codes in Namibia that performs well at international, continental and national level with a great local support base, including the swimmers, parents, coaches, volunteers and administration,” said Jacqui Pack, executive officer: marketing and corporate communication services at Bank Windhoek.