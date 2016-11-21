Okahandja in for feast of live Oviritje music

Windhoek

This year is certainly destined to close with a bang for Oviritje fans with Wild Dogs having partnered with various Oviritje artists in hosting a live music bash at the Aurora Primary School this Friday night in Okahandja.

This event, which is well hyped, promised to re-write Oviritje music history with the hosts having gone all the way to assemble the country’s crème de la crème in the Oviritje genre, pitting best against the best.







“It promises to be bigger and better compared to other shows,” says organiser, Steve Uahupirapi. He adds that the show promises a stellar line-up of musicians such as Wild Dogs, Karabo Ndjavera, One Blood, Murangere Kaaronda, Den Tjipura, Karapu Ndjavera and Kalefa Tjiriange who will be launching his new album titled Money Lovers.

Gates open at 8 o’clock in the evening and tickets are N$50 and N$70 at the gate. Saturday and Sunday see a soccer and netball open tournament. Uahupirapi is calling on all Oviritje fans to come out in numbers to support the artists.