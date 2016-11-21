Concerned Group piles more pressure on NRU

Windhoek

Namibian rugby has been thrown into further tumult following an ultimatum from a consortium of concerned rugby clubs.

Ten clubs campaigning in the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) premier and lower divisions, namely Dolphin, Kudu, NUST, Western Suburbs, Keetmanshoop, Reho Falcon, Unam, Pandas and Rehoboth rugby clubs tabled a notice on the 6th of October informing the NRU about their intention to withdraw from NRU activities in all the abovementioned leagues.







“Due to a notice we received from the secretary of the National Assembly (NA), alerting us that the Standing Committee on Human Resources and Development received a communication from the Namibian Sports Commission (NSC) that the latter resolved to launch a thorough investigation into complaints filed by the aggrieved affiliates.”

The concerned clubs say the communication has prompted them to withdraw with immediate effect from all activities of the NRU up and until the said investigation is completed and the outcome is made known publicly.

“Please take note that our players have been notified accordingly,” reads the letter verbatim. Furthermore, the aggrieved members informed the NRU that they reserve all their rights as members of the union.