Ann Singer promises fun-full performance at Boiler Room

Live…For the first time local songstress, Annastasia Linus, popularly known as Ann Singer will be performing in the Boiler Room at the Warehouse Theatre on Wednesday. She will perform some of her new and old songs such as Bulletproof, Ndiminengepo and Omasanga. She is very excited to perform at the Boiler Room by popular demand. “I have been promising my fans this is going to be a night to remember as I am going to perform live and for free,” says Ann Singer. She is a multi-genre musician who impressed many music lovers when she released her 14-track album, Bulletproof, last year which enjoyed massive airplays. This year she scooped four awards during the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) in the categories of best Afro-pop, best newcomer, best RnB and best album of the year.

