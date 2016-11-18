Suspect in N$4 million theft awaits fate

Windhoek

The suspect in the N$4 million Standard Bank theft, Charles Winston Manale, 32, a former employee at the bank will hear more about his fate on December 6.

The cross-dressing Manale was charged with fraud in January in connection with the alleged disappearance of N$4 million from Standard Bank Namibia.







The case has been postponed several times due to incomplete investigations, absent witnesses and outstanding bank statements. However, Ivan Tjizu the state prosecutor informed the court that investigations into the massive fraud have now been completed.

Manale’s defence lawyer Meriam Kenaruzo informed the court she and her client want to make a second application for the records to be transcribed.

“We want to bring another bail application based on new facts,” said Kenaruzo.

Magistrate Venatius Sebby Alweendo instructed the clerk to ensure the records are transcribed for the next court proceedings.

Manale, who was an employee at Standard Bank Namibia’s Trust Account Division, had been on the run since December 2015. He was denied bail at his first court appearance on January 29.

Magistrate Alweendo postponed the case to December 6 for plea in terms of section 119.

The suspect was remanded in police custody at the Windhoek Police Station holding cells.