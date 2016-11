Our Star of the Week is Retired Bishop Kleopas Dumeni and his wife Aino who last week celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary at the Ohote ELCIN Parish in Otjiwarongo.

The Dumeni’s got married in 1958.

They were joined by fellow Retired Bishop Apollos Kaulinge and his wife Elina who got married in 1962 and celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary, and also Retired Bishop Johannes Sindano and his wife Martha, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They got married in 1966.