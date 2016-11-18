Shady in a solo penetration

Windhoek

This year saw a young female singer; Shariefa “Shady” Gawanas penetrating the music industry as a solo artist.

This comes after the artist with a sweet and soft voice parted ways with her recent music group, Dotcom, which she has been a part of since 2014. Last week, Shady announced the release of some of her new songs that she just finished recording. Never Give you Up, a House song produced by Ponti; Look of Love, a Hip-Hop and RnB song produced by Mzee and Ordinary People, a song produced by Ponti are some of the songs that Shady just finished recording.

Born in 1991 in Windhoek and raised in Walvis Bay, the young singer started her music journey at an early age, competing in local talent shows and winning many of these events by impressing audiences with her singing and dancing abilities.







She is inspired by her father, Willem Gawanas, who she recalls as a mentor in her music career. In 2000 her father created a Gospel group, “Three Little Sisters”, along with her two younger sisters, Colleen Gawanas and Azariah Gawanas. It became a sensation in Walvis Bay which use to host live shows in town with a keyboard and two speakers and also the group used to perform at various competitions, weddings and conferences. Although her dream was to become a professional singer, Shady started working in Windhoek in various jobs to support her family. In 2005 she became a student at the Windhoek High School in the First National Bank (FNB) scholarship programme. Her other musical accolades include being part of a school choir as well a member of the Katutura College of the Arts Choir (KCAC) from 2007-2009.

In 2014, Shady became part of the Dotcom music group, among their successes being nominated for Best Afro Pop and performing at the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) in 2014. Last year, she left the group and went solo earlier this year when she found a strong team of Djs and producers who wanted to work with her straight away due to her willingness to be a great singer. Working with Djs such as Cmbaville, who has a vast experience in the Namibian music industry with knowledge in artist mentoring. Shady has also managed to work with other local producers like Ponti, Mzee, Blade and Missile Kicks, with DJ Stincha helping her to shape up her musical career. Currently she is signed under the Apex Record Label and Artist Management.