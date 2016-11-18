Namibians nominees for Abryanz Style Awards

Windhoek

Local celebrities, Luis Munana and Dillish Mathews have been nominated in the Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards (ASFAS) in the category of Southern Africa’s Most Stylish Male and Female Celebrities. Pinehas Nakaziko brings you the story from Windhoek

While local designer and stylist, Lourens “Loux” Gebhardt has also been nominated in the category of Stylist of the Year. Luis says being nominated is not just for him but for all the designers that usually dress him on different occasions. “I don’t dress myself, and if I win this award, to me it will be a thank you award to all my designers, both local and international,” he says. He adds that the nomination puts Namibian fashion on the world map. “This will also be like an indirect marketing whereby local designers will market their brands internationally through me,” he says.







This year’s segment of the style and fashion awards, were to be launch in Namibia during the Windhoek Fashion Week at the beginning of this month but it did not take place due to the poor organisaion of the event. Some of the personalities who were to be part of the launch are David Tlale, Trevor Stuurman, Bonang Matheba, Lauren Gebhardt, Adriano Visagie, and Sanele Xaba, all also nominees for this year’s ASFAS. The awards are to take place on December 9 at the Kampala Serena Hotel in Uganda. This year’s ASFAS is themed “Dress to Inspire”.

The awards recognizes the movers and shakers within the fashion industry who are setting the trends, steering Africa onto the global fashion map.

At this year’s awards, various personalities from over 30 countries in Africa will be awarded in various categories including Crossing Borders with Fashion, Male/Female Continental Style & Fashion Influencer, and Most Stylish Male/Female Artists, among others. The award ceremony will be accompanied by show-stopping fashion collections from the industry’s leading fashion innovators, performances and lots of red carpet appearances by the continent’s leading personalities and entertainers.