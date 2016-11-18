Nakathila vs Chuprakov fight today

Windhoek

The battle lines have been drawn as Namibia’s undefeated super featherweight boxer Jeremiah Nakathila readies to lock horns with Russian opponent Evgeny Chuprakov for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Inter-Continental title.

The much-hyped fight, which is widely regarded as the biggest fight of Nakathila’s blossoming career to date, will take place today in Ekaterinburg, Russia and will be televised live across the whole of Russia.







It will be Nakathila’s first fight outside Namibia and a possible victory there will see him within touching distance of much bigger fights, that could lead to a possible shot at the world title if he continues to rake in those victories.

The ambitious young Namibian pugilist, who comes into this clash with 11 wins from 11 fights, is currently rated number 13 on the latest WBO world rankings. His last two wins came by way of technical knockouts (TKO). As for his Russian opponent, Chuprakov comes into the fight with an impressive scorecard of 16 fights and 16 wins.

Nakathila is the current WBO Africa super featherweight champion and Chuprakov is the current WBO European titleholder.