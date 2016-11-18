Miss Diamond 2016 crowned

Oranjemund

Twelve contestants from the //Karas region by strutting down the runway and showcasing their talents, beauty and most importantly, intellect, vied for the crown. The Miss Diamond 2016 crown was eventually won by Hilma Paulus, with Michaela Mannetti as first princess and Natasha Isaacs as the second princess. Paulus took home two titles that night, as Miss including that of Miss Photogenic. Isaacs also went home with two titles including that of Miss Personality. The evening was entertained by Namibian artist Adora with her band, who performed at the event.

The Oranjemund Town Council, in collaboration with the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) Oranjemund Branch, is organising the fifth edition of the Oranjemund Diamond Festival, November 28 to December 3 under the theme “Unlocking investment for sustainable growth”. The objective of the Diamond Festival is to aggressively market the newly proclaimed town of Oranjemund and exploring other investment possibilities through partnering with organisations that can significantly contribute to unlock investment and develop a sustainable town.





