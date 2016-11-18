Kiki, out make women feel and look good

Windhoek

She may be known to most of you being in healthcare. But perhaps healthcare is what must have been fueling her passion for fashion. Of course despite being a member of the fairer sex to whom fashion comes easily.

And Kiki does not hide the fact of her passion for fashion. Stopping short of being a designer bit leapfrogging instead into a business. And this is what brings her soon to Windhoek from New York in the United States of America descending on the capital with a mountains of collections from the fashion world. And this for “women of Namibia who love fashion as much as I do. What I know is that when a woman looks good she feels good, and that’s what I want to do for the Namibian women,” promises Kiki. The event not to miss has been titled “Kiki’s Fashion Showcase: Great Women Clothing Selection.”







Born in the United States to Namibian “presidents” Emily Uahupirapi and Hoze Riruako, Kiki grew up in Namibia and in 2005 went with her mom in to the United States where she has since been based. “What you can expect from Kiki’s fashion showcase is a one of kind fashion showcase filled with amazing, fashionable, stylish women’s clothing ranging from dresses to jumpsuits!!A great night filled with fun entertainment,great food,women bonding and socialising..I’m all for women empowerment.Lets do what girls do best “shopping”

All this in one night!,” entices Kiki fellow fashionistas and fashion fundis to her night of fashion at the Pamue Car Wash in Kamberipa Street on December 3.

While this is her first event of this nature, Kiki does not in any way show any unnerves. “Yes this is my first showcase and I’m optimistic and really excited about it,” she beams with confidence. There will be no models on the ramp but this is nothing to be worried about with the mannequins panned out to do the trick. “The rest of my selections will be there for display,” she adds advising those attending the show to be ready with Namibian Dollars to avoid missing the opportunity of grabbing the collections that will be on offer on the night from N$450- N$600. Tickets for the event goes for N$100.