Workshop simplifies success for the youth

Lüderitz

More than 50 youth who are hungry for success and greatness attended a one-day workshop organised by the Office of the Mayor of Lüderitz, named the Lüderitz Mayoral Potential Entrepreneurs Training.

The major aim of the training session held last Saturday at Benguela Community Hall here was to demystify and simplify the idea of success, greatness and wealth creation.







The consultant facilitating the training, Fanuel Dangarembinzi, explained that the youth were helped to simplify the idea of success and wealth creation at an individual level in ways they could grasp easily, so as to inspire them to take action towards success, wealth creation and personal growth.

The training covered, among others, entrepreneurial foundations for business start-ups. This was geared towards engaging young people in business initiatives as a means for personal development and business success.

The training also introduced the youth in Lüderitz to basic business skills in pursuit of wealth creation for personal and individual success.

Councillor Shipola Shihepo in welcoming the participants encouraged young businesspeople to grasp the opportunity to learn skills that will enable them to become the leaders of their own destinies.

The participants also received certificates of participation after the training.