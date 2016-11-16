Stinking, dirty water greets donors at Epukiro JSS

Omauezonjanda

Running streams of stinking and stagnant water from dirty toilets, uninhabitable classrooms and structures in a dilapidated state is the order of the day at one of the best performing schools in the Omaheke Region, Epukiro Pos 3 Junior Secondary School.

Donors who donated to the school were over the weekend greeted by this eyesore as the school is in a deplorable condition, posing health risks to teachers, staff and learners.







The school building, which includes a boys and girls hostel, was built in 1932.

Acting Principal Monica Kahitu spoke of the poor condition of facilities of the school, but was confident that with the involvement of all stakeholders, including government, business people, the wider community, traditional leaders and concerned individuals the school could be renovated and renewed.

Special advisor to the governor of Omaheke, Pio Nganate, was equally shocked and disappointed by the deplorable conditions of the school building, which is in a state of near collapse presenting a danger to both learners and teachers.

He says despite the fact that the school is indeed old, the building has been neglected, as it seems nobody cares about the government building. He therefore pleaded with all parties to join hands in looking after it.

The director of education in Omaheke, Pecka Semba, said as a matter of urgency government would renovate the hostel building at the school and others in the region, inclduing Trougott Kandorozu Primary School in the Otjombinde Constituency, Ernest Meyer Primary School and Drimiopsis Primary School in the Kalahari Constituency.

Semba saidf he appreciates the efforts of those lending a helping hand to the school while waiting on government to assist.

Ovambanderu Chief Kilus Munjuku III Nguvauva shares the same sentiments about the deplorable state of the school facilities and encouraged the community to take care of government property as if it were their own.

He also initiated a pledge for mattresses for the hostel with several individuals and businesses pledging to contribute 50 mattresses.

The unhygienic state at the school came to light over the weekend when more than 200 members of the community and learners participated in activities organised by Epukiro Masters Club to raise funds for the school and Good Hope Primary School in the village of Okovimburu, about ten kilometres north-east of Omauezonjanda.

The event was preceded by a series of activities, such as a clean-up campaign, soccer and netball matches between NBC staff, Omurari Wondjivivisiro Ombaranga (Otjiherero language service)’s team and the Epukiro Masters Club, made up of retired footballers in the constituency.

The event raised about N$30 000, with Epukiro JSS and the Good Hope PS receiving N$20 000 and N$10 000 respectively. The event was also graced by Epukiro Councillor Vejama Kanguatjivi, Chief Turimuro Hoveka of the Hoveka and Chief Sagiro Uvi Kanguatjivi of the !Xong, as well as Omurari manager Marina Matundu.