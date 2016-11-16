Retired footballer George Gariseb a star on the golf course

Swakopmund

The FNB Annual Interbranch SAGES golf tourney ended at Rossmund Golf Club course with a glittering gala dinner and prize giving ceremony on Friday.

Area sales and service manager at FNB Namibia Brian Kandanga applauded the excellent atmosphere and camaraderie amongst the golfers, while confirming that FNB would continue its support for this prestigious event on the senior golf calendar.







The bank has been a supporter of this particular event for numerous years.

A record field of over 90 golfers teed off during the week. In the team category the local Kestrel’s outfit, consisting of the quartet of Tony Boesch, Athol McLean, Mark Jacobs and Achmet Abrahams, found themselves ahead after Day 2 coming out winners with a total of 440 points.

In second place was the coastal seniors team on 425 points, followed by Coral Cobras from Windhoek GC on 413 points.

Outgoing president of SAGES Namibia and former national rugby team fullback Attie Samuelson (WGC) thanked all stakeholders before handing over the duties to his newly elected successor, Johan Arangies of Tsumeb GC.

The latter thanked sponsors FNB Namibia, Dolphin Pharmacy, E Hardbuild Centre, LR Parts and Plantech Engineering and said he looks forward to his two-year term in office and called on the SAGES of Namibia to stand together and continue to promote golf in the country.

SAGES Namibia contributes annually towards the Namibia Cancer Association and this year the coastal branch committee opted once again for a ‘Pink Wheelbarrow Challenge’ with a total of N$9 000 collected.

“This year’s chief wheelbarrow beneficiary was none other than Johan Arangies and a big word of thanks and gratitude goes out to all those who donated and contributed towards this very worthy cause,” read a statement issued afterwards by the event organisers.