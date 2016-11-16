NUST wants more applications from Kunene, Omaheke

Windhoek

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) is encouraging eligible learners from the Kunene and Omaheke regions to apply for its courses and training programmes.

NUTS director of communication and marketing Kaitira Kandjii says the low number of learners enrolling from these two regions has become a matter of concern.







Earlier this week Kandjii was heard speaking on NBC’s current affairs programme, Omurari Wondjivisiro Ombaranga’s Keetute, expressing his concern over the low number of learners from the two regions enrolling with NUST.

The low number of learners enrolling at higher institutions is depriving the country of potential professionals and a skilled labour force that can contribute to development of the regions.

Kandjii adds that it also takes away roles models, who need to encourage young people in the regions to undergo tertiary education. Kandjii further encouraged parents to play their part in motivating learners to apply for tertiary education.

According to him, the new university currently has 13 000 students, of which 110 are from the Kunene and 186 from Omaheke.

At present only eight students from Braunfels Agricultural School; 20 from Cornelius Goreseb Secondary School; 46 from Mureti Secondary School and 36 from Putuavanga Senior Secondary School are enrolled with the NUST.

From Omaheke 15 are from Epako Junior Secondary School, eight from Gobabis Gymnasium Private School, 25 from Johannes Dohren R.C High School, 14 from Mokghanedi Thlabanello Secondary School and 124 from Wennie Du Plessis High School.

Kandjii hopes of the 15 000 applications they have received, more applicants from Omaheke and Kunene will be included.

According to the Namibia 2011 Population and Housing Census, Kunene had a population of 88 300 and the Omaheke 70 800.