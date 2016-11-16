Nakathila and team off to Russia

Windhoek

Namibia’s undefeated World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super Featherweight Champion Jeremiah ‘No Respect’ Nakathila and his team left for Ekaterinburg, Russia where he will be involved in one of the biggest fights of his career.

In a press statement issued yesterday by the Nestor Tobias Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy, Nakathila left for Russia on Monday accompanied by Nestor Tobias, who is his promoter, as well as trainer Tobias Nashilongo.







Nakathila will on Friday fight Evgeny ‘Happy Gilmore’ Chuprakov, who is the current WBO European Champion for the vacant WBO Intercontinental Super Featherweight Title.

Speaking before their departure, Tobias said: “We are well aware that we will face a very hostile crowd in Russia, but the boy has a big heart and will certainly do us proud on the night.”

The fight will be televised live on Russian television.

This will be Nakathila’s first fight outside Namibia and if he wins, he will be guaranteed another fight in Russia.

The Namibian boxer is currently ranked number 13 on the WBO world boxing rankings. His last two fights were technical knockout (TKO) wins. Chuprakov’s last fight was also a win by TKO.

Nakathila comes into the fight having fought 11 times, with 11 wins. His last fight was against Jasper Seroka of South Africa, whom he beat via knockout after 57 seconds in the eighth round. Chuprakov comes into the fight with an impressive scorecard of 16 fights and 16 wins. In his last fight, he beat Sebastian Tlatlik in the second round, also by TKO. – Additional info: Nampa

Ready to rumble… Namibia’s undefeated WBO Africa Super Featherweight champion Jeremiah ‘No Respect’ Nakathila.