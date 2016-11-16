More than 16 contestants to vie for High School North crown

Windhoek

More than 16 high schools in the North will participate in this year’s edition of Miss High School North at the Ekamuti Lodge in Ondangwa on December 19.

The event is aimed at raising funds to help less fortunate children with basic needs and to give girls in high school a chance to take part in modeling events that instill confidence and empower them.







Miss High School North is the brainchild of Kashipu Investment cc. One of the organisers and owner of Kashipu, Sandro Ithana, says the beauty pageant is also intended to give the community an opportunity to see the potential of the young girls and their ability to make significant contributions to the local community’s holistic wellbeing.

“We want these young girls to know what they mean to the nation and we believe by celebrating them through pageants, they are able to see that they are the future of this country,” he says.

This pageant was first held in 2013 at Bennies Park in Ongwediva when Mandy Job from Erundu Senior Secondary School (SSS) walked away with the crown. In 2014 it was won by Aune Johannes from Nangolo SSS and in 2015 by Ester Shifotoka from the Reverend Juuso Shikongo (SSS).

Ithana says voting for Miss Public is now open and the public can vote by liking the finalists’ pictures on Sandro Ithana’s Facebook fan page.

Local artists, such as Kalux, Fishman, Young Kasi, Filly-zo, Bhukaid, Lbht, Dutchess Elanah and D town Boys, are to perform at the event. Radio personality Mathew Kapofi and Linda Ruben will be the hosts of the event.