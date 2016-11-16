Fugitive Shaduka back in jail

Windhoek

The Namibian police yesterday handed over convicted murderer Lazarus Shaduka to the Namibian Correctional Facility in Windhoek (formerly Windhoek Prison), where he started serving his 20-year jail sentence yesterday afternoon for the murder of his wife.

Shaduka, who had been on the run for about four years, was flown to Windhoek and arrived at the police air wing at Eros Airport at 12h15. He was convicted in December 2012 of killing his wife, Selma Shaimemanya, with a single shot to the back of the neck at their Klein Windhoek home in July 2008.







Three hours after the Supreme Court overturned a culpable homicide conviction in December 2013 and found him guilty of murder, Shaduka fled across Namibia’s northern border at Oshikango into Angola.

He was late on Monday afternoon brought back to Oshikango from Angola, where he spent the night in police custody, after he initially handed himself to the Namibian Consulate in Ondjiva, southern Angola, earlier that day.

“We’re still weighing our options [in terms of additional charges] after consulting the prosecuting authority to advise us whether there is a case [for further charges] against Shaduka or not,” police spokesperson Edwin Kanguatjivi said yesterday.

Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga told New Era yesterday that Shaduka preferred to remain silent when a team of investigators attempted to interrogate him.

Ndeitunga said it is the convict’s right to remain silent and the police cannot squeeze information out of him. The police had previously offered a reward of N$100 000 for any information leading to the arrest of Shaduka.

Ndeitunga on Monday said Shaduka should not think that just because he handed himself in, he would get the N$100 000 reward.