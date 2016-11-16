Book on youth matters now out

Windhoek

As part of the Youth Leadership Development Programme’s fifth anniversary, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung last week launched a book of articles on youth issues. The publication is titled ‘Youth matters: 10 years of the Youth Leadership Development Programme (YLDP) in Namibia’.

Topics covered in the book include globalisation and the youth, strategies for young women to live in a society free of gender-based violence, empowering young people today for the future unknown, the relevance of Namibia’s labour movement for the youth and the importance of youth taking development initiatives into their own hands.







Minister of Sports, Youth and National Service Jerry Ekandjo said the book would fill a void in the country’s developmental landscape. This is because the book presents articles that would address youth development matters. The authors, he added, are respected writers from all walks of life.

Ekandjo also said the publication reflects the political landscape of Namibia’s democracy. “The book shall become one of my most important reference points in the continuous execution of my duties as minister responsible for youth,” he said.

The minister also commended the FES for the impact that the Youth Leadership Development Programme has made in the lives of the youth. The programme has so far produced more than 250 graduates.

“I happily acknowledge that some of the graduates have taken up the challenge of shaping our nation’s destiny – whether this is in public office, at local authority level, in civil society or in the business sector,” Ekandjo noted.

The book is available at the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung office.