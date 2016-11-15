Lazarus Shaduka hands himself in

Windhoek – After being on the run for almost four years Lazarus Shaduka handed himself over to the Namibian Consulate in Ondjiva, in the south of Angola, yesterday morning.

December 13 would have been four years since Shaduka fled justice. He disappeared after his appeal against a 20-year jail term for the killing of his wife Selma Mirjam ya Leopold Shaimemanya, after initially being convicted of culpable homicide, failed.

Shaduka allegedly fled into Angola through the Oshikango border post three hours after the Supreme Court in Windhoek overturned the culpable homicide conviction by the High Court on December 13, 2012 and replaced it with a murder conviction.







Namibian Police Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga confirmed that Shaduka handed himself in to the Namibian Consulate in Angola.

“I am in a position to confirm that Shaduka today (yesterday) around 11:00 handed himself over. The information reached me past 12h00.”

Ndeitunga added that the consulate is now preparing with the Angolan government to bring him back to Namibia. “

As soon as all arrangements are in place he will be brought home,” said Ndeitunga, adding that a charge of absconding from justice will be added to the already standing murder conviction, which he would have to start serving.

Ndeitunga said that he preferred Shaduka would come as soon as possible, and does not want the process to be delayed but there are legal issues to be followed.

Who was Selma Shaimemanya?

Late Shaimemanya was secretary to the former Defence Minister Charles Namoloh at the time of her death.

She died from a gunshot at the back of her neck, fired by Shaduka 14 months into their marriage at their Klein Windhoek home on July 2008.

The couple had a daughter who was nine months at the time of her mother’s death. During the High Court trial the court heard Shaduka occasionally assaulted his wife.

Late Shaimemanya’s mother, Patemoshela Helena Haitembu, 64, thanked God that Shaduka handed himself in.

“If he comes, he must apologise and tell the truth as to why he killed Selma. We will forgive him because we don’t want him to get lost. He should also take responsibility for his daughter. She turned nine in August and he last saw the child at her mother’s funeral. Even when he was released from prison he never visited her,” said Haitembu from Ongha yesterday.

Shaimemanya’s father, Lee, added that if it’s true then justice will prevail.