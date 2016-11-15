16-year-old raped in Kehemu

Rundu – The police in Rundu are investigating the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl from Kehemu location in Rundu.

The man who raped her is still at large and unknown.

The minor was allegedly on her way home with a friend from a tuck shop when she was dishonoured on Friday evening at around 21h00 near Kaburu bar in Kehemu. An unknown suspect grabbed her by the hand and dragged her into an old toilet near Kehemu Primary School.







He then pulled up her skirt, removed the underwear and proceeded to rape her.

“The case was opened and reported to the police by the minor’s biological mother.

Both are residents of Kehemu location,” said Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton, who confirmed the case to New Era on Monday.

The rapist is still at large.

“The suspect is unknown but we are tirelessly investigating the case. If there is any member of the public with information which can help in this case, they should come forward,” Bampton said.