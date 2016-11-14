UNAM science professor discovers chemical law

Windhoek – A lecturer in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Namibia (Unam) has discovered a chemistry law to explain how coal can be converted to petroleum.

Professor Enos Kiremire says one of the significant clusters of his skeletal linkage values can transform coal into petroleum.

“If you have no petrol, you use this compound and it converts [coal] to petrol and you can have something for your car. South Africa used that when there was a petrol embargo against them,” he explained.







He explained that just as atoms in the periodic table are assigned atomic numbers and are arranged on the periodic table according to the periodic law, atoms have been assigned skeletal linkage values in his chemistry law.

The skeletal linkage values have been generated from the work on ‘clusters series’ developed over an 11-year period at Unam, said Kiremire.

“The work started with an enquiry as to why different chemical clusters with the same skeletal elements tend to have similar or identical shapes. The answer to that enquiry led to the development of certain simple equations and algebra of valence electrons of chemical elements,” Kiremire further said.

The equations were later refined to a simpler equation, referred to as ‘series’.

“It’s not just numbers, it’s actually a master key to open knowledge, to open doors of knowledge. These numbers will open doors of knowledge in various fields of science,” he said.

The discovery will not only expand the field of chemistry, but could provide solutions to the fields of medicine and pharmaceutical production.

The agricultural sector also stands to benefit from this discovery, Kiremire said.

“This invention is bridging various fields of science, which are going to expand. Fields that were not yet known before. They are struggling to explain things that we did not understand. Now they are going to understand,” he said.

Kiremire is also the inventor of malaria patents registered as intellectual property under the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa).

His work on the chemistry law has been published in international science journals since 2005.

Kiremire’s work is so much in demand (New Era has seen email correspondence to this effect) that many science journal companies are scrambling to publish his research, as he is widely considered an expert in the sciences.

“It’s amazing how the revelations come. It’s a major breakthrough. People use computers while I study the chemistry and because of the wide experience and knowledge I can pick up compounds without a computer. For the first time, the African continent will have an invention of a science law. It has never happened, most discoveries are made by Americans, British and Germans,” he happily remarked.