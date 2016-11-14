Strong winds wreak havoc at Omaheke school

Windhoek – Strong winds blew the roofs off the dining hall and teachers’ cottages at Gooihoop Primary School at Okovimburu (Pos 10) in Epukiro Constituency in the Omaheke Region over the past weekend. Furniture was also destroyed while the walls were left with cracks.

Omaheke regional education director Pecka Semba yesterday confirmed the destruction to this reporter, saying luckily no one was injured in the process.

“It could have been worse,” he said.







Semba said the Ministry of Works and Transport will do the normal assessment of the extent of the damage, to be followed by a report and then the necessary intervention measures will follow in response to the natural disaster.

“It’s so bad that this happened while we are busy trying to address the persistent problem with the drainage system,” he added.

School principal Jeseya Mujoro could not be reached for comment, as his phone went unanswered yesterday.

Earlier this year New Era reported that the school in question has been functioning for three years without functional toilets.

The school currently has over 397 learners and 15 staff members.