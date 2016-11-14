Ndeitunga humbled in Interpol presidential race

Windhoek – Inspector General of the Namibian police Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga lost out by a wide margin on the position of the Interpol presidency to Chinese contender Meng Hongwei during the 85th Interpol General Assembly in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday.

Hongwei, who replaced Mireille Ballestrazi of France, emerged victorious with 123 votes, while Ndeitunga received 28 votes.

Ndeitunga will perhaps be consoled by the fact that he retains his position as Interpol vice-president for Africa.

According to a statement issued by Namibian police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, Ndeitunga will also remain a member of the executive committee and chairperson of the consulting and supervisory sub-committee for the next year.







Shikwambi added that the session ended with the executive committee seats filled by the new president of Interpol, Russia Federation for vice president for Europe, in third place is Namibia as vice president for Africa, while the delegate for America is Argentina and lastly the delegate for Europe is Hungary.

In his campaign speech, Ndeitunga said had he been elected to the Interpol presidency he would have, among others, sought concrete solutions to mitigate the threat of transnational organised crime and other security concerns.

Ndeitunga said he would uphold the founding principle of Interpol to ensure that it remains independent from political interference and influence. He would also have promoted international police cooperation with strategic partners, such AFRIPOL, AMERIPOL, ASEANAPOL, EUROPOL, INTERPOL Foundation, GCC-pol and the UNODC, for the sole purpose of making the world a safer place.