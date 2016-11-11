Namibia impresses Turkish textile expert

Windhoek – The number of various business opportunities in Namibia has made a big impression on Turkish textile manufacturing expert Tamer Taskin. Taskin was speaking at yesterday’s ‘Invest in Namibia International Conference’ during a high level panel discussion titled ‘Manufacturing and Value Additional Opportunities.’

The conference discussed, among others, possible investment and partnership in various sectors, including energy, agriculture, housing transport and logistics.

“I am quite impressed by the level of business opportunities your country can offer,” said Taskin.

He was commenting on the presentation by the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development Deputy Permanent Secretary Michael Humavindu.







Taskin said of all the five African countries he has travelled to he’s found Namibia to be an exceptional country with friendly people, a country worthy to invest in. He promised to promote Namibia in his country of over 80 million people.

Taskin noted that the news abroad tends to inform about wars, hunger and conflicts in Africa but added he has personally never before known such a peaceful country like Namibia.

In his presentation, Humavindu highlighted government’s pro-activeness in sectors such as fish processing, mineral beneficiation, steel manufacturing and metal fabrication, among others. Humavindu added that a menu of support instruments is in place and constantly being revised to ensure incentivising investments in identified sectors.

He said all regional level cooperation is being fostered through the adoption of high level industrial policies to promote bilateral and regional value chains development.

The two-day conference, which was oversubscribed by investors from nearly 20 countries, ended yesterday.

“Following two days of intensive business networking, wide-ranging discussions around identified business themes, and focused exchanges on the policy aspects of the Namibian business environment, I believe you will agree with me, that as this conference comes to an end, more work starts, and we should continue to engage one another,” said

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

“You may have noted that Namibia’s economy is not fully exploited, it’s full of opportunities, however due to its characteristics, it needs adventure business people,” Nandi-Ndaitwah told investors.

Taskin said he identified a lot of areas in which cooperation between the two countries can be developed and his country is ready to invest in Namibia.

Humavindu also highlighted the need for industrial financing as one of the critical ingredients needed for economic growth.

He said facilities such as revolving credit lines and supplier credit which are vital in the industrial development value chain are underdeveloped or absent.

New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) Managing Editor Toivo Ndjebela shared the panel as the moderator while Humavindu was the presenter. Tunacor Namibia General Manager Peya Hitula and Ohorongo Cement Managing Director Hans-Wilhelm Schütte were part of the panel.

Among others, President Hage Geingob and Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development Immanuel Ngatjizeko, Swapo Secretary General Nangolo Mbumba, and Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana were in attendance.