Woman arraigned for abortion

Ongwediva – A 30-year-old woman appeared in the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court for allegedly aborting her pregnancy. It is alleged that Hileni Ndinelago Kambangula took 10 tablets in the full knowledge that she was five months pregnant.

The foetus was discovered in an open field near Dros wrapped in a plastic bag.

Kambangula was arrested at midnight on Sunday. Her case has been remanded to next week Tuesday. She is currently receiving treatment at Tsumeb State Hospital.

The regional crime investigations coordinator said suspicion arose when Kambangula left for the toilet and stayed there for more than an hour.







“Her roommate got concerned and went to look for her. She was not there, but there was a foul smell coming from the toilet and she (the roommate) then alerted the police,” said Katjiua.

In an unrelated matter, a Grade 9 learner at Oshifukwa Combined School committed suicide at about 18h00 on Tuesday at Omaakuku Village.

It is alleged that 17-year-old learner, Joseph Sakeus, took his own life after a fight with a fellow learner on his way home from school.

Sadly, Sackeus was found later that day under a tree in their neighbour’s field.