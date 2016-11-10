Swimmers do well at long course gala

Tsumeb – The second Bank Windhoek long course gala for the 2016/2017 swimming season was held at the Kupferquelle Resort in Tsumeb last weekend.

Staging the gala outside Windhoek created a sense of excitement for the swimmers, notably the younger swimmers who have not toured yet.

A relaxing and festive atmosphere accompanied the gala.

A total of 57 swimmers took part in the event, representing three clubs – Dolphins Swimming Club (48 swimmers), Namib Swim Academia (7 swimmers) and Swakopmund Swimming Club (2 Swimmers).







Mikah Burger had an excellent swim in the boys 12 and under 50m butterfly, breaking his own age group record with a time of 31.10 seconds. His previous record stood at 31.54 seconds, which he set on March 28, 2016.

Although only one record tumbled at last weekend’s gala, the swimmers performed extremely well in an event that saw over 162 swimmers improving personal best times.