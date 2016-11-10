Renault KWID hits SA’s shores

An innovative and affordable vehicle, the new Renault KWID is positioned as the entry-point into Renault’s product line-up. It overturns established entry segment design cues thanks to its robust, stylish exterior plus a modern and welcoming interior equipped with generous cabin space as well as features and fitments normally unattainable in its class.

Meticulously designed, the new KWID hatchback is sure to meet the needs of anyone looking to buy an entry-level car.

“The KWID is an entirely new car which offers a lot of surprises both inside and out, including features from the next segment up,” said David Durand, Head of KWID Styling at Renault.







The KWID offers a modern, intuitive interior which includes technologies that not only meet drivers’ needs but also make driving simpler and safer.

Quality interior appointments ensuring that driver and passengers stay connected include a MediaNav navigation/multi-media system complete with large 7” touchscreen display, radioand Bluetooth connectivity housed in its piano black centre console with chrome surround in the Dynamique model only.

Both KWID derivatives are powered by a new 999cc Smart Control efficiency (SCe) engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. With its distinctive SUV-like design and high ground clearance KWID offers a high driving position and greater visibility making it ideal for zipping around in urban traffic or cruising down the open highway.

Entry-level KWID is modern, smart and stylish inside and out. It combines the comfort and functional user-friendliness of a city car with a spacious interior and a raft of stowage solutions.

With the introduction of the new KWID, Renault has gone a considerable step further in designing a new breed of vehicle in the growing small-car segment.

“KWID’sSUV lines mirror its tough, robust character and underpin its distinctive modern look,” … Laurens van den Acker, Senior Vice President, Renault Corporate Design

Renault KWID is designed to turn heads. Its class-leading ground clearance combined with short front and rear overhangs exude an impression of strength, reliability and the look associated with SUVs.

KWID’s slightly sculpted sides provide a fluid, dynamic touch, with the rectangular forms of the black cladded and flared wheel arches a further pointer to its SUV breeding while also affording additional protection. While the lower door decor underlines the KWID’s robust character, the steeply-raked, forward-positioned windscreen lends a sense of movement and fluidity to the high waistline which rises slightly at the rear. The large windows ensure good visibility for the driver and play a big part in travelling comfort while the sharp creases on the bonnet give it a muscular look.

The new KWID’s interior carries over the same bold and confidence-inspiring styling as the outside. The horizontal, uncluttered lines of the dashboard convey an impression of width and refinement. The digital instrument cluster and piano black centre fascia which houses the centrally-positioned MediaNAV system creates a contemporary high-quality feel that combines practicality and style.

The compact 1.0- litre 3-cylinder Smart Control efficiency (SCe) engine powering both KWID models has been optimised for power and performance and pushes out peak power of 50kW at 5 500 rpm and maximum torque of 91Nm at 4 250 rpm.

Drivers will enjoy its good responsiveness and drivability at low revs and wide torque band across the rpm range. An extremely fuel efficient petrol powered engine, it’s paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and delivers an incredible 4.71 litres/100 km. The fuel tank holds 28 litres.

The price starts at N$120 000 and tops at about N$130 000.

As is the case across Renault’s entire product range, the new KWID Dynamique and Expression derivatives come standard with a 5-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty. Services take place at15 000km intervals. Optional service plans are available.